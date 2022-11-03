I am writing to share why I am choosing to vote for Erin West Earle on November 8 for North Kingstown School committee. As a parent of two children who currently attend Quidnessett Elementary School I am writing in support of Erin for school committee as our schools need stability and leadership.
Our schools have made headlines since 2021 for allegations of inappropriate conduct by school staff, lack of transparency by those in charge, and turnover of leadership.
As a parent I made the decision to buy my home in North Kingstown for both the schools and sense of community and want to ensure our schools are able to be known again for the great educational, extracurricular, and wellness opportunities it provides its students.
Our schools and children deserve the guidance and backing of a strong school committee and Erin has the leadership, experience, and compassion needed to make our schools shine again. Our children deserve accountability, better policies aimed at keeping our kids safe, better training for teachers, and procedures created and followed that protect our kids. We need to maintain inclusive learning environments where everyone feels safe to learn. Also, prevention aimed at teaching the skills for students to have a strong foundation to problem solve and manage their mental health.
As a parent, licensed mental health counselor, and a professional in violence prevention and victim advocacy the well-being of all students in North Kingstown is of utmost importance to me. Erin has my vote November 8 and I encourage all of our community members to vote for leadership that will help repair our school system and allow it to thrive. Erin West Earle has the leadership and knowledge to succeed in the position.
Kelley Ryan
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.