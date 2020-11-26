Every school district in Rhode Island needs to reassess their strategic capital plan. The pandemic has shown that new thinking is required. Infrastructure needs to be flexible for the 21st century. Space needs to be reconfigurable. The education of the 21st century learner needs to integrate learning in and out of the classroom. Our thinking needs to move beyond the factory-style educational model of the industrial age.
School districts across Rhode Island are exploring massive investments in brick and mortar and physical plants. This is a once in a generation opportunity to position Rhode Island as a leader in educational innovation. However, the motivation for school committees is the promise of state funding. The “newer and fewer” initiative sounds like an effort to consolidate a portfolio of buildings where enrollment continues to drop. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
As Rhode Island often does, well intentioned and reasonably sounding laws are being used to lock-in a system of legal graft. Long range capital plans are required from approved vendors. Approved vendors have uncomfortably close relationships with school districts, school committees, and the department of education. These plans often cater to the outmoded thinking of large structures of the last century. Emphasis is placed on the buildings as efficient physical systems rather than as effective educational systems. While efficiency is promoted, somehow, the operational savings of newer and fewer buildings and less administrative staff never materializes.
This week we saw a glimpse at the depth of this depravity involved with the process. The rapacious activity was clearly on display when a key shareholder in RGB Architects was arrested on federal bribery charges. How many people do you know that receive an extra $10k in their paycheck or contribute $11k to local elected officials? You might learn more on RGB’s website, but, their website was taken offline – an unusual level of embarrassment for a normal Rhode Island practice. School districts across Rhode Island, including those in South Kingstown and Chariho who are working with RGB, should pause their capital plans and reassess both who they are working with and how they will be helping the next generation of students.
Clay Johnston, Richmond & Joe Viele, South Kingstown
