On behalf of the League of Women Voters South County, thank you to the candidates and all who worked on the LWVSC Voters Guide 2020. By now the election is over and we can see who was chosen to represent us. I have never seen such diverse and knowledgeable candidates. You all have something to bring to the table and we are fortunate to have you living here in South Kingstown and Narragansett.
My sincerest wish is that even if you were not elected that you will continue to be active in our communities.
If you would like to join the LWVSC please contact me at cecandas71@gmailo.com. Remember, the LWV is open to all ages and we invite men to work with us as members.
C. Elizabeth Candas
LWVSC Voter Service
Commmittee
