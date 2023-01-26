This past Spring, I participated in a national study about violence in politics by the University of Illinois at Chicago. The study focused on negative, hostile, and menacing communications between constituents and public officials. It concluded that the constant personal and negative discourse fuels threats and abuse. “Experts warn that this climate may get worse”.
Unfortunately, this trend has hit North Kingstown. For the past several years social media platforms are filled with constant personal attacks against local public officials. Consistent with the results of the University of Illinois study this has escalated into death threats. In 2019 a resident made a social media post that said that the members of the town council “deserved to be covered in stones or better still hanged in the village center”. Recently, a school committee member received an email with a picture of noose that stated, “its coming”.
No matter where you are on the political spectrum death threats to local public officials are not okay. We have a great community; our quality of life is superb. Overall NK is a great place to live, and we are lucky to be here.
I can also tell you that we, as your public servants, do not have a monopoly on good ideas and in fact sometimes we are wrong. However, none of us deserve death threats.
We welcome constructive criticism. But it does not have to be personal and definitely does not have to be life threatening. So, let’s work together to make our community better, not tear it down. With that we welcome any constructive and respectful dialogue from the citizens we serve.
Gregory A. Mancini
North Kingstown
