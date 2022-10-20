Robert Jones is being portrayed by some as the magic fix to all that ails the North Kingstown School Department. Tales of his budgetary prowess and assistance to the current school committee (which, if not solicited, really is no different from any other citizen sending in unasked-for advice) are circulating across town. But in reality, a vote for Bob Jones is not a fresh slate, instead a step backwards.
Mr. Jones served on the School Committee from 2012 to 2020. He served as Vice Chair from 2016 until he lost his seat in the 2020 election. He was on the school committee during the time that the initial complaint was brought forward regarding Aaron Thomas, as well as one of the teachers currently on administrative leave. What was Mr. Jones’s response then?
In the 2020 election, Mr. Jones ran for re-election for one of the three open spots. He came in fifth out of five candidates, more than 1,400 votes behind the candidate who came in fourth. He was fifth out of five in every North Kingstown precinct.
While on the School Committee, he was the driving force behind a revision in 2019 to the Building Use Policy which takes 15 percent of any admission / ticket price to be held in the NKSD capital reserve fund. Previously, all admission / ticket proceeds went back into the activity, club, sport, or production. And in 2020, Mr. Jones was the lone vote against keeping the Student Liaison to the School Committee seated at the table.
Mr. Jones has shared recently on social media a list of things the current school committee could be doing to address a multitude of issues. Did Mr. Jones advocate for these actions himself during the eight years he was on the committee?
A review of the 2019 and 2020 meeting minutes show that the majority of Mr. Jones’s comments focused around capital reserve funding, the state education formula, and the long term infrastructure plan. Without a doubt these are important items, but where are the comments and concerns for our students and our educators?
Fiscal acumen is a necessary skill. However it needs to be paired with other equally important traits such as active listening, empathy, compassion toward our children and families, and awareness of the need for mental health and social support. Especially this year when morale is low, and the climate and culture of our district is putting our children and educators at higher risk of experiencing unhealthy effects from their surroundings. The cost to North Kingstown is too high to return Robert Jones to the School Committee. Please consider more than just the bottom line when you vote on November 8.
Paula Annenberg
North Kingstown
