Over the last few years, the South Kingstown School Committee has been racked with controversial decisions, resignations, and a perceived lack of transparency, leading to an erosion of trust with the South Kingstown community. Any impactful decision, whether closing a school or ending a beloved program, has to be met with the confidence that the decision was well-considered, the consequences were well-known, and the benefits were well-thought out. Many members of the South Kingstown community feel that this bar has not been met for these decisions.
That’s why I’m proud to be a candidate running for the South Kingstown School Committee.
I grew up in Groton, Connecticut and graduated from UCONN with a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science. I’ve worked in several fields over the years, from field biology to payroll to my most recent role as a Vice President of Product Development for Crow Canyon Software, based in California. I’ve worked with many different people with many different views over the years, and have been able to mediate conflicts and successfully navigate difficult decisions.
I thrive on data-driven decisions, but also understand that raw numbers aren’t everything. Sometimes, history, emotion, and precedent are important factors in our decision-making. They are, after all, also data points.
I believe that our school district is at an inflection point where the decisions we make now will have far reaching consequences into the future. In order for our district to flourish, these decisions need to be made with transparency and honesty and should always put children first.
I know many are concerned for the future of South Kingstown’s schools. I am, too, with two young children in the district, in Kindergarten and 3rd grade. I am a firm believer in public schools, and I want to make sure we have an excellent system not only for my children but for all children. And with the right decision makers in place, we can lead this district into a bright future. I’m asking the South Kingstown community to trust me to be one of those decision makers.
I look forward to meeting with you and answering any questions that you have. You can contact me at restivo4sksc@gmail.com or on Facebook for future connection opportunities.
James Restivo
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.