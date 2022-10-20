This November, NK voters have a wonderful chance to put two women at the helm of our school district who will advocate for all of our students. Karen Kuzminsky and Krystle Simas, both moms of students at NKHS, are running as Independents for School Committee and are committed to getting our district back on track, while ensuring that the safety and welfare of our children is always the first priority.
North Kingstown is facing some of its worst challenges in decades, and it seems that this community cannot manage to get out of the news cycle. Poor leadership at the hands of the Democrat majority Town Council and five-member Democrat School Committee has only exacerbated the problems. Lack of transparency, minimal communication with the public, and any sense of urgency to want to work toward healing this community have made it clear that if we vote for similar, like-minded candidates, we will never see any improvement in this town.
Mrs. Simas and Ms. Kuzminsky have stepped up to face these many challenges head on, precisely because they care so deeply for the children, the teachers, and the members of our NK community. They know what lies ahead, and both are more than capable of and eager to work towards the implementation of the many recommendations given to our school district by Attorney Oliverio and Judge McGuirl, something that the current school committee and administration are loath to do. They are also hoping to be a part of the new school committee that will be responsible for such crucial decisions as the selection of the new superintendent and assistant superintendent, contract negotiations with our teachers and Jamestown, and working on our future NKSD budget.
I encourage everyone to learn more about these women and their platforms prior to the election. Clearly, having one party rule our town has not exactly worked out well for us. We need people with differing viewpoints who are willing to work together to help represent everyone in town, not just a select group. To that end, let’s elect new leaders who bring to the table fresh ideas and solutions, but those that are always brought forth with the best interest of our students in mind. For more information, visit: northkingstownindependents.com
Beth Hill Ross
Saunderstown
