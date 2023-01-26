We should all be concerned about our country’s federal debt, but what seems to be missing from the debate is exactly how we need to address the problem.
Certainly, refusing to pay for debts that we have already incurred is a reckless and dangerous proposal.
When the tax cuts, which were signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of 2017, took effect former President Trump vowed that middle-class families would be helped by the tax overhaul.
Experts say most working-class families saw only a minimal benefit, while the wealthiest citizens got the lion’s share of breaks.
In 1970, the richest Americans paid twice as much as working-class individuals. In 2018, following the Trump tax reform, and for the first time in the last hundred years, billionaires have paid less than steel workers, schoolteachers and retirees.
The tax rate for corporations was slashed to 21% from 37%. And business income for many taxpayers now enjoys a 20% deduction, thanks to the new tax code, which places more income out of the IRS’ reach.
There is a plethora of special deductions and loopholes for the wealthiest Americans and corporations that working class Americans receive no benefit from.
I’m certainly not suggesting that expenditures shouldn’t be thoroughly examined in order reduce any waste or unnecessary spending, but at the same time creating a fair and equitable system for managing our debt shouldn’t ignore how as a nation we pay for it … and everyone should pay their fair share.
Bob Bianchini
South Kingstown
