It is critically important for voters in Congressional District 2 to vote for Seth Magaziner on November 8. Here are just a few reasons why Magaziner is a better choice than Allan Fung.
Fung says he is a moderate Republican. However, in order to survive in the House of Representatives he will have to vote consistently with the Republican Congressional caucus which most likely will be led by Kevin McCarthy. The Republicans who have had the courage to voice opposition to McCarthy and Trump have elected to retire, lost their re-election bids, or have been seriously sanctioned by the Republican Party. Fung has not distanced himself from either man. In fact Fung is pictured arm in arm with McCarthy at an August campaign fundraising event. He voiced support for Trump throughout the 2020 presidential election and during Trump’s presidential term. He continues to align himself with both men.
Fung has an ‘A’ rating from the NRA. Not a good thing if you care about the security of yourselves and your children in this increasingly violent society. He did not support Rhode Island’s legislation to protect a woman’s right to choose. He says he does not support federal legislation to ban all abortions nationally, but there is no way he could vote against such legislation and remain in the good graces of the Republican Congressional caucus. His campaign website says he supports alternative energy sources but not before he states his support for increasing access to fossil fuels.
Ironically, Fung chastises Magaziner for his family’s financial success, yet the Magaziner family acquired their success in the same way Fung’s family achieved theirs. Both families emigrated to this country, worked hard and did well.
Fung says that Magaziner will work to protect the interests of wealthy Americans; yet it is Fung’s Republican party that cut taxes on the wealthy and on corporate America. It is the Republican party that has threatened to cut Social Security benefits, or to eliminate them entirely. And remember, in a Republican party that only rewards extreme loyalty, Fung would not be able to oppose such legislation and survive politically. So he may call himself a moderate Republican but in all reality he is an extremist and will function as such.
Seth Magaziner is the right choice. Allan Fung is not. It is as simple as that.
Paula M. Guida
Wakefield
