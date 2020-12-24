We have all heard numerous examples of “giving” over this past year. I am writing to share another story confirming that we do indeed live in a most generous and supportive community!
The South Kingstown Community Garden was established in 2008, and opened to gardeners in the spring of 2009. Over time, some of our infrastructure has worn out, and this past year we recognized the need to replace the deer fencing that surrounds the garden.
Thanks to grants from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund and the Rotary Club of Wakefield along with other fund raising and annual membership fees, we had raised enough money to contemplate starting the project, but it wasn’t clear that we had enough to see it through to completion.
We reached out to the community and received the much-needed support to make up for our fund-raising shortfall! We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the following: Charlie DeSouza at Home Depot, Rob Ferraro of Jerry’s Hardware, Deb Lineberger and Nate Kinder at Lowes, Gary Briety at Narragansett Rubbish, Roland Fiore at South County Sand & Gravel, the Town of South Kingstown’s Parks and Recreation Department, and Peter Hall at Westerly Agway.
With the volunteer work of our garden members, our fence replacement project is well underway. What seemed to be a daunting task at the beginning of this year, especially with the arrival of the pandemic, has turned into “light lifting” thanks to the responsiveness of our community.
On behalf of all our garden members, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you who have helped!
Lisa Wright
South Kingstown
