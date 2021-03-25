In this time of a pandemic, priorities of the current Narragansett Town Council members seem to be on the fringes.
Their initial action was to take taxpayer dollars from “just in case emergency needs bucket” and give it to an “over flow bucket” known as the Library Board who don’t seem to answer or account to anybody, not even to the town manager!
The Library Board has built up huge surpluses of taxpayer monies over the years without giving these surpluses back to needed areas in the town. Plus they couldn’t even take care of the current library building that they had a fiduciary and physical responsibility to do so.
How can they even care for a “new” one, bought with emergency funds and with a complete disregard to the feasibility if it can be converted to a “state of the art” library? We don’t need it! We do not want to go belly up as a town due to this money pit.
When are the “recall sheets” slated to be available? We, the Town of Narragansett’s taxpayers, need to save our town!
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
