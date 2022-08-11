I wanted to take this opportunity to thank our community for their support of our National Night Out event. It was great to see familiar faces and have the opportunity to meet so many residents. I especially appreciate the individuals, organizations and businesses that donated their time, expertise, goods and services to make the evening fun. The purpose of National Night Out events is to help strengthen the bond between communities and their police departments and if the smiles and laughs were any indication, a good time was had by all. Thank you!
Matthew C. Moynihan
South Kingstown
