Supporters of the school facility project say time and time again that this is the chance of a lifetime because the state will reimburse South Kingstown for 50% for the project’s cost. That statement actually makes the project sound better than what it really is. That sleight of words is a trick used to sell this project to those unfamiliar with the process.
While state reimbursement is never “guaranteed,” South Kingstown’s school building projects qualify for 35% reimbursement at any time regardless of when the project is done, if the project has RIDE approval. So, what the misleading statement is talking about is the additional 15% bonus incentive for meeting certain facility improvements: 5% each for health and safety, educational enhancements, and newer and fewer buildings.
That 15% bonus equates to $12,750,000. Sounds like a big chunk of money that South Kingstown is saving, right? No, not when you consider the shortfalls of the plan. There are additional expenses not covered in the $85 million bond that residents will also need to pay for. Some examples of these additional expenses are the sewer line from the renovated Curtis Corner Middle School to Kingstown Road will need to be upgraded. That’s seven-tenths of a mile. While the architect estimated that cost to be $350,000, my research yielded a cost closer to $800,000. There are also eight manhole covers that will likely need to be replaced at the same time.
Sidewalks on Curtis Corner Road are not mentioned, so let’s add upgrading sidewalks to the additional cost list along with street drainage. Another cost not covered by the $85 million bond is the road work needed at South Road, where the access road meets the road. There is a telephone pole and a fire hydrant there, which would likely need to be relocated. Additionally, due to new guidelines, we may also need a four-way stop sign. If the four-way signage is not sufficient, then a stoplight may need to be installed. Are you adding all this up?
There are many costs not covered by the $85 million bond that residents will ultimately be responsible for. So, as you can see that 15% in bonus incentives is not as good as they make it appear. My goal is to inform the residents of our town about the details that the school department will not highlight in their push to sell you on their facility plan. I’ve spent countless hours digging into the plans, attending school building committee meetings, asking questions, and providing solutions and suggestions to improve the plans. I will be sharing more information about this project in the coming weeks. Mark your calendars, May 4 is the date to vote your believes on the $85 million dollar referendum.
Greg Sweet
Wakefield
