I am the president of the South Kingstown Library Board of Trustees.
As most of your readers probably know, the library and town and state officials have been engaged in a months-long discussion with the University of Rhode Island over parking at the Kingston Free Library.
In short, URI had planned to take back six parking spaces in the Gateway Apartment Complex across Upper College Road from the library, which have been reserved for library patrons for more than 30 years. The plan was to take effect in June 2022.
I’m happy to report that the university has now agreed to drop the plan and will allow library patrons to use the spaces indefinitely.
On behalf of the trustees, I want to thank URI and newly installed President Marc Parlange for ensuring that library patrons will continue to have safe and convenient parking.
I also want to thank Town Manager Theresa Murphy, the South Kingstown Town Council, State Sen. V. Susan Sowsnowski and State Rep. Kathleen Fogarty for their support for the library.
And I especially want to thank the many, many town residents and library patrons who contacted URI to share their concerns about the parking issue and the library’s future.
Finally, I’d like to invite everyone to visit the historic building on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the “Like New Book Sale,” to benefit the Friends of the Kingston Library.
Timothy Murphy
South Kingstown
