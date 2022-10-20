The Narragansett Town Council elected this November will set the shape of our town for decades. Narragansett has become a target for real estate speculators who are buying up single-family houses. They are expanding them — adding bedrooms — and converting them into lucrative businesses as student housing and short-term Airbnb-style rentals. This trend is accelerating like we’ve never seen. And, unlike opening any other kind of business in a residential neighborhood, speculators are able to convert a house into a rental business without any hearings or notices to abutting neighbors and without any review or approval process.
These lucrative rental businesses are invading our single-family neighborhoods. The impacts are dramatic. We are losing our family friendly quality of life and sense of community. We are losing families and year-round residents and enrollment in Narragansett schools is shrinking. Out of town real estate speculators are driving up the cost of houses so that they are unaffordable by families who want to live in Narragansett.
Over the past four years, the Narragansett Town Council (two different Councils serving two years each) have heard the outcry of residents and taken actions to protect our family friendly neighborhoods. Two successive Town Councils have adopted an ordinance that limits the number of students that can live in a single-family house to three. A similar regulation has been in place in South Kingstown for years with the result that they don’t have the problems with student housing that Narragansett does.
The current Town Council also adopted an ordinance to prevent excessive expansion of houses on small lots. And they started drafting reasonable regulations to manage Airbnb-style short-term rentals.
Now the real estate speculators — mostly from out of town and many from out of state — have formed a political action committee called “One Narragansett.” They are spending thousands of dollars to elect Town Council members who will overturn existing regulations. The PAC funders want to eliminate any impediments to expanding their very lucrative student and short-term rental businesses in single-family neighborhoods.
Voting for Narragansett Town Council candidates this election will have an impact on our town like never before. If we want to protect our town, Narragansett voters must elect Town Council members who listen to — and represent — residents. We need to elect Council candidates who will defend and enforce the three-student ordinance and other rules that protect our neighborhoods. Don’t let it be determined by out of town real estate speculators and their One Narragansett PAC. The future of Narragansett is in our hands.
Rupert Friday
Narragansett
