I concur with a January 2019 letter written by Dave Avedesian (“It’s time for school district consolidation,” January 10, 2019) published in your paper. Now, more than ever, school populations are dwindling so much so that there’s a need to address this ASAP. Also, other services need to be looked at for consolidation in both towns because of qualified labor shortages, high cost of pensions and benefits. Stabilizing taxes and even lowering them would benefit all, especially our more mature residents that are now on fixed incomes.
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.