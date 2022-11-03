An Open Letter to District 2 Voters.
Whether you like Fung as a person more than you like Magaziner, is irrelevant. You’re not voting for the individual in this country, you’re voting to give power — lots of power — to one party or the other. Whether or not someone is a moderate or liberal Republican is irrelevant; it still aids the party as a whole. If you vote for Fung, you’re voting for the right wing McCarthy. RI is the bluest state for a reason; our values as a state are in line with historical values of the Democratic Party.
Paul Hoffman
Warwick
