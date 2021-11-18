To the citizens of North Kingstown: For those that may be interested, I made the following remarks at last week’s council meeting. I commend those very brave NKHS alumni for coming forward about what happened to them while they were at NK High School. I hope that any affected alumni let us know, what if anything, we can do to support them in this very difficult time.
I am a parent of 3 children that graduated from our high school. They graduated in 2014, 2016, and 2018, and all 3 played high school sports. I believe that sports had a positive impact on their development.
I coached NK kids affected by what transpired in youth sports. I know many more. I am heartbroken over the alleged behavior that has been in the news. Nothing is more important than the safety of our community’s children. This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable. So, I encourage all parents of NK alumni to talk to their children about this matter.
To date, the school department has taken action so that our students are in a safe environment. Having said that, we need to get to the bottom of this. Currently there are 2 active investigations. It is my hope that this town council will, in a bipartisan fashion, independently hire its own professional to review the findings of these investigations and make recommendations to this council that our town charter will allow us to implement.
In sum, I assure the citizens of our community that this town council will get to the bottom of this matter and that we will protect our kids.
Gregory Mancini
North Kingstown
