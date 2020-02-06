In South Kingstown we are currently faced with five often conflicting realities/dilemmas that are driving our economic and educational policy debates.
One, school enrollment is down. Two, some of our educational facilities are substandard. Three, a once in a lifetime pool of funds is available to update facilities, some “free” and others bonded. Four, SK is moving further and further towards a monocultural and high/middle-end elderly demographic while many people who don’t represent this demographic are being pushed out or are unable to move here with or without kids.
How do we resolve these seemingly contradictory, “Scylla and Charybdis” dilemmas?
If we don’t fix our schools, fewer and fewer parents will consider SK a good place to live. If we borrow money to fix the school, are we just throwing good money after bad since demographic studies shows that our relatively recent “baby boom” is over? If we bring in affordable housing to change our demographic are we hurting the tax conditions of others? And finally, does removing our “center of town” high school take away an important town element?
The ultimate results of these realities appear not to be pretty. One problem’s solution seems to make another problem worse and more difficult to solve. Higher taxes to support the school system makes it more and more difficult to continue to live here comfortably for middle class people and seemingly leading to an older upper class demographic. However, if we don’t keep up our educational facilities, are we are destined to accelerate to lose potentially incoming younger families at the prime moment of their economic lives, more and more cementing our community as a retirement community?
I was sitting in a local coffee house on Main Street, when a friend and architect came over and we began to talk. I was telling him my worries about moving the high school from town, although I agreed it was the best opportunity to update the facility and to take advantage of the open land by Curtis Corner for recreational activity. And then he said something that opened my mind.
“What if we simply make that area more a part of the town!
“How,” I asked (and this is where cooperative problem solving comes in).
“By perhaps tearing down the unused South Road School, (adjacent to the the lands behind Curtis Corner) and selling the property to a developer or a non-profit stipulating that anyone who buys the property must create (and for this we might need a variance) a higher than normal density and that the hopefully ‘community building focused’ structure would be a mixed income/mixed aged community.”
Then, I thought, that perhaps there could be some small stores in that area so people didn’t have to drive in order to purchase some basic healthy food. Right near the bike path, this small economic center could intensify and integrate with nearby parts of the town used to driving to get basic needs. There could also be more innovative development included/mandated in the variance. Farms that could provide food, ecologically intelligent construction, etc., that could also serve as a demonstration center for the high school as well as a laboratory for the advantages of a mixed aged neighborhood.
This idea could provide the change our demographic that we need; more school children for one and by selling this land as well as Columbia Street High School (to a similar demographic and equally innovative architecturally) and there would be more funds to help us pay off the debt we will utilize to upgrade our education facilities. With updated facilities, less of a financial burden (Especially if we no longer have to pay for buses — currently being considered by the state). More parents with school aged children would be attracted to Town that will hopefully not only take advantage of the facilities, but with a curriculum that uses the innovation and ecological and architectural intelligence and sustainably to teach in a way that forwards creative thinking, holistic understanding, a braided curriculum where one issue is inevitably connected to another.
And finally one of the best things that could come out of this, could be the process of its creation. If this idea has some potential for ‘lift-off’ a committee should immediately be establish to look at its efficacy, as well as how all parts of this plan could be integrated and how this could eventually serve as a model for good, intelligent and collective planning.
Please, I would love to hear pros and cons about this. It appears good to me, but I also know that it could have its flaws or at the least, need plenty of tweaking. At its best, this idea could generate collective enthusiasm and perhaps a way out of the vice grips of our current dilemmas.
Marc Levitt
South Kingstown
