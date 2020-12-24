Imagine an instant car battery, tool to assemble your new bed or new toys for your kid? 3D-printed for you in days, sometimes hours with very high precision.
How about printing your own toys and pets? Printing clothes for children in need? Good, these are all possible.
You might have heard of 3D printing. You probably remember it as the little-understood new technology.
Let me tell you that advancements in 3D printing have gone to ridiculous lengths. There are several artificial intelligence companies like AI Space Factory, MIT’s Inkbit – 3D printers powered by AI and Xometry – online 3D printing service for consumer goods, manufacturing etc. Companies like these have made possible printing and delivery of small to medium size products in hours.
AISpace Factory, an AI company, is an innovator that has demonstrated great advancements in 3D printing. But what they print is the most amazing part. They build homes sustainably using materials found on location at incredible short time. You can build the house of your craziest dream, in the silly shape you drew it as a child.
This tech would allow governments to build faster, cheaper and totally waste free. This could be a solution to homelessness and low-income housing. It would basically be like building a dough house layer by layer.
Every day, natural disasters hit different parts of the U.S. and world leaving large areas with devastating consequences like loss of lives, power and water. Imagine if anytime an earthquake or hurricane causes damage to your neighborhood’s power tower, governments could easily print the required parts to fix the issue in a few hours instead of a few days.
Research at MIT and Harvard has concluded that they have been able to 3D print objects with living creatures in them (imagine your child prints his own customized braces that hold microorganisms to release painkillers or other treatments. The medical field will be revolutionized by using 3D printing to print tissue and medical supplies crucial for a patient’s survival.
The FDA has approved several 3D-printed medical supplies including orthopedic and cranial implants, and dental restorations. The future will only bring more 3D-printed supplies assisting surgery at high precision and accuracy.
Now think how many times your car breaks down and spends several days in the shop while they wait for a particular part to arrive from some factory in Japan. Shocking how archaic some industries are! When using 3D printing web service Xometry, shops and brands like BMW, can order and receive custom made part for any car.
Just imagine how quick this would be when 3D printers are everywhere like PCs.
I don’t know about you, but I am all for it. I believe that cutting edge technology and artificial intelligence can make our lives easier than the Internet made communication and research when it first got introduced.
Dehli Beqari
Kingston
