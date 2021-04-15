It is a shame that two Narragansett Town Councilors Patrick Murray and Susan Buonanno have given up on quality of life for Narragansett residents. At a Narragansett Town Council workshop on Feb 8, Mr. Murray declared that “Eastward Look is not coming back, it is a student community, not a family community, those are the facts.” Ms. Buonanno betrayed our neighborhood by proposing to increase the college student ordinance form three to four. While Mr. Murray & Ms. Buonanno maintain they are on the side of the residents, their actions align with the rental lobby in this town. As the saying goes, if it quacks like a duck, walks like a duct — then it’s a duck. Let’s hope Mr. Murray & Ms. Buonanno reconsider their position to quack along with the $50 million rental industry in Narragansett.
Ron Gilchrist
Narragansett
