On Tuesday, November 8, there are a few SK candidates who will definitely get my vote:
Carol Vetter has spent many years serving on various school related committees such as PTO, GEAR theater productions and advocating for children with disabilities, and last year she was appointed to fill a vacancy on the School Committee. I have known Carol for almost 20 years and she is a highly educated, thoughtful accountant who runs the numbers and considers all perspectives and potential impacts of decisions.
James Restivo is a dedicated father of young children who were previously in the DLI program and he is committed to improving the school system for future students. I have spent time speaking with James and I believe he will be a great new addition to the School Committee.
Carol and James, along with Mike Marran, who was also appointed to the school committee but is now running for Town Council, are all supportive of finding a solution for the much needed facilities improvements in our schools. I believe that Restivo, Vetter and Marran are excellent choices for moving SK forward.
Valerie Speredelozzi
Kingston
