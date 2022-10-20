I am writing to ask for your support on Tuesday, November 8th, as I seek re-election to the South Kingstown Town Council. As a Democrat with an independent perspective, I hold the values we expect from our elected officials, including honesty, collaboration, and integrity. I am a consistent advocate for responsible governance, housing that is affordable, and mindful spending of our tax dollars.
As a South Kingstown resident for more than 25 years, my husband CJ and I raised our three children here, all of whom went through the public school system and graduated from SKHS. A native Rhode Islander, I hold a BA from Brown University in Urban Studies, a master’s degree from Springfield College in Counseling Psychology, and I am presently completing the Master of Social Work program at Rhode Island College.
Elected to the Town Council in 2020, I have served with a straightforward voice that advocates for our community, pays close attention to local issues that impact us, and is cognizant that the decisions made by the Council have both immediate and long-term consequences. I have prioritized the importance of giving the community a seat at the table where their voice can be heard and have done my homework and asked questions before making decisions. If re-elected, I will continue to be responsive to constituents, manage our tax dollars wisely, and work collaboratively with others on issues that impact our town.
Over the past two years, I am proud to have:
Expanded the elderly tax abatement program for our most vulnerable seniors
Advocated for the construction of a new, optimally located EMS facility to reduce response time when our neighbors need immediate emergency assistance
Showed fiscal responsibility and responsible decision-making with our tax dollars
Hired a new town manager who will work with the Town Council addressing the multitude of housing issues we face, implementing a municipal court, exploring a homestead exemption for residents, and leveraging federal, state and private grant money to advance town-wide improvements.
The cornerstone of good governance begins with responsible long-term decision-making of elected officials. We could not predict how COVID would disrupt our lives, nor could we anticipate higher prices on the essentials we buy. From food to fuel and everything in between, we make our household decisions on how to spend money efficiently, striving to get the most bang for our buck. This same fiscal responsibility needs to continue to be prioritized by our Town Council.
As a big picture thinker, I understand we must provide for the needs of our schoolchildren while at the same time addressing the declining enrollment and deterioration of our school facilities. We can and must provide the best resources for the students while always being mindful of the cost to the community.
Affordable housing is one of the most important priorities we face as a town. Real estate property assessments soared, resulting in many of us paying higher tax bills. Home prices have increased and are out of reach. Yearly rentals have become scarce and expensive. I support policies that will result in increased housing that is affordable for both young and old. Since elected, we have adopted the long stalled Comprehensive Plan and approved Cottage Zoning and Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinances to help expand and diversify the housing stock for residents. That is just the beginning; we need to promote these community programs and also devise new strategies to address this complex problem.
Economic growth and support for our local businesses is essential to the vibrancy of our town. We love our open spaces, we value our walkability, and we enjoy the natural, historical, and cultural resources within South Kingstown. We must support economic initiatives while maintaining the small town feel we know and love.
Only with your support on November 8th will I return to have a seat at the table. If I am re-elected, I will continue to be a voice for our residents and businesses, asking questions in order to get the best outcome, whatever the issue. The work the Council is tasked with is vital to each of us. As a resident, you deserve Council members who also value the office for the important role it plays in shaping our town.
I think (and vote) for long-term, big-picture plans and policies that will add value, improve efficiency, consider the taxpayer, and support our community. I listen with an open mind and always vote for the community’s best interest. I invite you to reach out to discuss issues important to you and your family. I hope you feel I’ve been a voice for our community and given you a seat at the table these past two years. I respectfully ask for your vote in the upcoming November 8th election.
Deborah D. Bergner
South Kingstown
