On Tuesday, Sept. 1, we four servicemen, wearing baseball caps that denoted our heritage as Air Force veterans were thrilled beyond words when informed that, in recognition of our military service, our luncheon meals had been paid for by other patrons who were in attendance at the Matunuck Oyster Bar Restaurant in South Kingstown.
We were at the restaurant to honor a member of our Air Force veteran’s association, Mr. James L. O’Brien of Charlestown, RI, a Korean War veteran, who had recently celebrated his 90th birthday. During his four-year tour of duty with the Air Force, Jim had served in North Africa, France and Germany as an aircraft mechanic on P-51 aircraft after completing basic training at Sampson AFB. His military record reflects that Jim had served his country with distinction throughout his four years of service.
Having our celebration elevated so significantly by other Americans’ generosity and thoughtfulness left an overwhelming feeling of warmth and gratitude in our hearts that words cannot adequately express. Accordingly, we want to publicly acknowledge the generosity extended to us and say: “Thank You!” Your unselfish acts of patriotism is symbolic of that we see as a foundational element of Americans. On behalf of four grateful airmen, Thank You.
SSgt. James L. O’Brien USAF (Fmr.), SSgt. Robert K. Dalton USAF (Fmr.), MSgt. Robert J. Hutchison USAF (Ret.), Col. Leo H. Fox, USAF (Ret.)
