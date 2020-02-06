Happy New Year North Kingstown! 2020 promises to be a very active and hopefully productive year for our town.
Our town council has an ambitious agenda that includes renovating our vacant town hall located at 80 Boston Neck Road so it can finally be inhabited; choose a developer for the vacant Wickford Elementary school property so this property will finally be utilized; continue to develop policies and pass ordinances that will enhance Post Road; work with the school committee to develop a long term capital plan for our schools; and, develop a fiscally responsible budget for fiscal 2020-2021.
Our Town Hall: At the last town council meeting, the council voted 5-0 to hire an architect to develop plans that restore the original council chambers on the second floor and provide an estimate of yet to be determined space on the first floor as well as alternative plans that would build out the chambers on the first floor and develop yet to be determined space on the second floor. Both options call for the removal of the non-original additions of the building. Once our architect makes his presentation to the council, we will seek public input.
Wickford Elementary School: Several months ago this council sought public input for developing an RFP for Wickford El. That RFP attracted four credible proposals. Town staff is now reviewing these proposals. Once that is completed, we will also seek public input and then hopefully make a decision that will eventually result in this property being developed.
Post Road: Several months ago we had an open workshop on how to reinvigorate Post Road. We heard from staff, local businesses and residents, and the planning commission. As a result, the council applied for a state “site readiness” grant that we hope to get in 2020. It is also my hope that in 2020 the council will: a) enact a new ordinance that streamlines certain developments; b) review adjusting setbacks; and, c) develop additional initiatives that will further enhance and market the corridor.
Our schools: At the last town council meeting the school superintendent made a lengthy presentation about the school department’s long-term capital improvement vision for our schools. The proposal represents a major investment in our schools and, according the superintendent, these proposed changes could have a positive impact on current school start time challenges. The complete proposal can be viewed at: https://4.files.edl.io/89d2/12/19/19/194409-290bb11d-7eb7-4dd6-96ea-cc2985c1fbdb.pdf.
Over the course of the year the council will collaborate with the school committee and ultimately put a question on the ballot that asks the taxpayers to make the final decision. While I do not envision this question being on the ballot in 2020, there will be deliberations on this issue through the course of this year that will hopefully determine what is put on the ballot.
2020-2021 Budget: Our town manager is in the process of putting together next year’s fiscal budget.
Beginning in March and extending into April we will have public meetings on every department’s proposed budget as well as for the school department/committee. As was the case last year, we will represent the taxpayer’s best interests in thoroughly reviewing these requests, but we certainly want your input also.
This list is not exhaustive but covers many of our major agenda items. Other issues include what can be done about are the unacceptable odors of industrial hemp in the western part of town; further assess the fiscal and logistical challenges of the old towne house; research the cost and viability of sidewalks in certain areas of town; track the town hall annex and, if necessary and appropriate, act to ensure that this project comes to fruition, and more.
As one can see, this council will make several decisions in 2020 that will impact on our town for years to come. Therefore, I encourage the citizens of our community to assist us by participating in our local government. Come to meetings and comment or contact us directly. Our individual contact information is at http://northkingstown.org/457/Town-Council
Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you and moving our town forward in a positive direction.
Gregory A. Mancini
Mancini is president of the North Kingstown Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.