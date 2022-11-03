I am a person who watches town council business closely, but rarely do I feel compelled to speak out. This election year I cannot sit by without writing to express my strong support for the re-election of Councilwoman Deb Bergner.
Deb is a great community advocate with a passion for ensuring the voice of the entire town is heard at the Town Council table. Regardless of the issue, she advocates for all to be represented in a fair and thoughtful manner. She listens, does her homework, and comes prepared to every meeting. I am confident that Deb will continue to listen and represent all of South Kingstown in a reflective and deliberate manner, as she has done the past two years.
I ask my fellow South Kingstown community members to cast their vote for Deb Bergner for Town Council. There is much work to be done, and I am confident that Deb is the right person to continue to serve us in a trustworthy, open, and honest manner.
Peter Taylor
South Kingstown
