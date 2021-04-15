How can we talk about school spending? Many are afraid to bring it up. Even the recent budget meetings barely touched on the spending, with a robust discussion on where the dollars are coming from rather than where they are going. When one questions spending, the scorn and contempt from those responsible for it often bubbles beneath the surface.
It can be frustrating to hear new faces and new voices promote the same narrative over and over and over. Different words, different levels of comprehension, varying forms of sincerity, same outcome…more spending requiring more money from the rest of us. Would it surprise you to hear, despite the “level funding” narrative around the school budget, that there is an increase in spending of almost $2 million on a $67 million budget? Or that per pupil spending has increased almost 20% in a short couple of years?
So how do we talk about South Kingstown’s blooming “Big Dig”…the supposed “best plan”? If you suggest it is an $85 million project, you will be called disingenuous, because the State might pick up part of the tab. Despite this swipe, no one disputes the fact that as currently proposed, the entire project is ultimately funded with taxes. Some are local, some are state, but all come from current and future tax coffers. The real misrepresentation is to suggest that ANY of it is free money. And the discussion of how it is funded diverts the attention from the real weaknesses of the plan.
Forget about the fact that the plan leaves tens of millions of pressing building needs untouched. Forget about the fact that we are taking from the town and the parks to build a parking lot. Forget about the fact that we will take 3 gyms offline and replace them with one. Instead consider the restrictions it will put on us over the coming generation.
Bolstering the town’s infrastructure to support the aging population is a significant challenge. One hundred million dollars of road maintenance will be a greater reach than need be. Major enhancements or enticements to prospective economic development will be off the table. And anything other than the status quo in our schools will be impossible to acquire.
The Broad Rock project of 20 years ago addressed a clear need. Enrollment was swelling in the elementary grades and would strain the facility inventory available around Y2K. Despite this, the building debt and the inevitable glut of space put new pressures on the district within a couple of years. Closures, consolidation, reconfiguration and redistricting were constantly in the headlines. Fast forward to today and realize that the additions of the current facility plan ignore the enrollment trends that are going in the opposite direction. The schools expect to have about half the students that were here when Broad Rock was built. This plan is 8 to 10 times the scope of Broad Rock without the overbearing pressure of student overcrowding that South Kingstown felt back then. It is a project of new shiny things proposed by contractors and public figures overly zealous with other people’s money.
When we ask about spending, they deflect by saying the state is paying some, and we can afford it by giving up a cup of coffee a week. Be very nervous when the spenders are only talking about where the money is coming from, especially with a facility project of this scope. More important is where the money is going. They hope to keep that discussion out of the headlines. Stop this plan on May 4th.
Sean O’Donnell
Wakefield
The author is the chair of the SK Republican Town Committee.
