The legally registered voters in South Kingstown, Washington County, and Rhode Island have an opportunity to make positive changes to our respective governing offices during these midterm elections.
What follows in this letter are my endorsements and recommendations.
For Congressional District 2, I endorse and recommend Allan Fung. He moved Cranston to become a more prosperous city and recognized nationally as one of America’s more livable cities.
For the State’s General Offices, I endorse and recommend Ashley Kalus for Governor, Aaron Gukian for Lt Governor, Pat Cortellesa for Secretary of State, Chas Calenda for Attorney General, and James Lathrop for General Treasurer.
For State Senate, I endorse and recommend Doreen Costa District 35, Patrick Murray District 36, Raymond Gardner District 37, and Westin J. Place District 38.
For the State House of Representatives, I endorse and recommend Lisa Marie Leavitt District 31, Ryan Hansen District 32, Jessica Drew Day District 33, Catherine Canavan District 34, and William Paniccia III District 35.
For South Kingstown Town Council, I endorse and recommend Nate Barrington, Sean O’Donnell, Charles “Greg” Sweet, Alex Petrucci, and Dave Cote.
For South Kingstown School Committee, I endorse and recommend Michael Day.
These candidates will keep on eye on spending, pay attention to the municipal to schools appropriations and spending, and help the growing 65+ population to stay if they so choose.
Please vote for these candidates in your respective towns as it is time to balance our Federal, State, and Town Governments.
Make the balanced and positive change we all really need to get us all back on track.
Vote Republican November 8 and earlier in person.
Thank You.
Kenneth E. Woods
Wakefield
