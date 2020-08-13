It is with great honor that I write in support of Alexander Menzies for the Narragansett School Committee. I have worked as a teacher for several years. I have taught in elementary school grade levels and am currently working as a teacher in the Chariho School System. I have also had the privilege of teaching in Australia and being a dedicated Narragansett town employee. There are candidates currently running with a variety of backgrounds. However, I believe that we need to vote in a Narragansett School Committee member who is a former student in the Narragansett School System.
I have known and worked with Alex for seven years. He is one of the hardest working and intelligent individuals I have had the distinct honor of working with. He has shared many stories about his school years in Narragansett. It does not take long to figure out how passionate he is and how much love he has for the Narragansett Schools. He always speaks about his favorite projects he used to do in school and the classes he took. Alex is also dedicated to helping others to reach their goals. As a writing tutor at the University of Rhode Island, he would help students from all backgrounds and grade levels to become better writers.
We need a former student, who has been through every grade level K-12, on the School Committee. We need new energy on the School Committee and I know that Alex Menzies is exactly what our schools need. He is someone that we know we can trust and will be an asset to our teachers and students. He knows how to make tough decisions. He will always have a lifelong investment into these schools as an alumnus to the Narragansett School System. I know how hard he will work every day and we need someone who will bring that passion with him wherever he goes.
Ariel Loontjens
