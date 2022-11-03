It is time for South Kingstown voters to vote for candidates who truly care about our town instead of satisfying their interests or appeasing those of special interests such as unions and lobbyists. In our town, that means Michael Day and Lacey McGreevy would be an excellent fit for school committee. For RI House District 33, Jessica Drew-Day is an excellent choice as one who is a shrewd businesswoman that understands how difficult it is to run a business with overbearing regulations and high taxes. She is not a lawyer trying to make a political career for herself by climbing the elected office stepladder.
Ray Gardner is another level headed person, whom I have met, that readily conveys a character of trust and sincerity and would be a welcomed change in RI Senate District 37. It is time to vote out these career politicians and elect Rhode Islanders who will live up to their constitutional oaths upon taking office.
Jeffrey D. Coons
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.