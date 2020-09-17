I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Narragansett who supported me in the September Primary for the Narragansett Town Council. With sincere gratitude, I wish to acknowledge my community of supporters. I truly appreciate the confidence you have in me. If I have the privilege to serve you again I promise to continue to work hard and always put the interests of the residents first.
Please vote for me on Tuesday November 3rd.
Susan Cicilline Buonanno
Narragansett
