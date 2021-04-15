While announcing his half-dozen executive orders on April 8 to combat what he described as an “epidemic” of gun violence, President Biden proclaimed that the rights enumerated in the Constitution are ”not absolute”. He was, of course, referring the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights.
I wonder if his words also apply to the ‘right’ to an abortion which he supports in contravention of the teachings of the church to which he professes to belong. This ‘right’ is nowhere in the Constitution but seven men in black robes found it in ‘the penumbra’ of the document.
Does Biden’s interpretation extend to the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution that address the “rights” of former slaves or are they too subject to modification by executive action?
The president also seems to think the “right” to vote is plenary and absolute and not to be tampered with by state law. Democrats want to pass HR1 which would essentially supersede state control of elections as if the fifteenth, nineteenth, twenty-fourth and twenty-sixth articles are not enough.
If the Second Amendment is so onerous why doesn’t Biden proposed an amendment rescinding it?
Just asking.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
