Today I voted for Jess Rose for South Kingstown Town Council and I hope you will too.
Over the last two years, Jess and I have gotten to know each other well, first through her work on the South Kingstown Town Council and later because our boys play competitive soccer together. Jess is a hard-working, intelligent, fair, and caring person who strives to do what’s right. I’ve seen first hand how she gives 110% to support her family and friends, her students, and the citizens and small businesses in South Kingstown.
What’s impressed me the most about Jess’s work with the SK Town Council is her willingness to listen and learn. No matter the issue, she works through problems with an open mind, looks at the facts, seeks input from constituents on both sides, and uses good judgment to make decisions that are best for the people of this town. Her honest, trustworthy, common-sense approach to governance is exactly what South Kingstown wants and needs.
I hope you agree that Jess Rose is absolutely the right choice for South Kingstown Town Council. If you haven’t done so already, get out and vote on November 8.
Thank you.
Dina Proestou
West Kingston
