President Joe Biden has just announced his decision to bring the 20 year-long “forever war” in Afghanistan to an end, withdrawing all US troops responsibly, starting immediately. As a post-9/11 Marine Corps veteran, I fully support the President’s decision and urge our Rhode Island delegation Senator Jack Reed, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep Jim Langevin, and Rep David Cicilline to do the same.
The War in Afghanistan is 20 years old now. Troops enlisting today were born after this conflict began. These young people who sign-up to defend our country deserve to have a government which does not waste their lives unnecessarily.
What began as a mission to root out al-Qaeda in Afghanistan morphed into a protracted quagmire with no clear goals or objectives, no end in sight, and too many senior military leaders unwilling to admit the truth. It’s time for us to recognize the limits of what military might can accomplish and give diplomacy a chance.
Ending the forever war in Afghanistan, and ever-expanding US military deployments all over the globe, is the real way to restore America’s leadership and influence. It will make us a stronger example for other nations to follow, and allow us to focus our resources and attention on more urgent challenges. But most importantly, it will give us a chance to support the troops by bringing them home to their families.
The military members, veterans, and their families who have carried the lions share of the burden for the past 20 years can tell you that President Joe Biden is making the right choice. It is time for us to come home from Afghanistan.
Alexander McCoy
North Kingstown
