Reject North Kingstown local Question 7.
If this question is approved, a simple majority (just three members) of the Town Council will have the authority to sell ANY Town-owned property for an amount up to $300,000, no matter its assessed or appraised value, even if in the millions of dollars.
If the purpose of this question is to enable the Town to sell its unpaid tax-foreclosed properties in a timely manner, the Charter language should specify the type of property targeted as tax foreclosed. Question 7 avoids any mention of the property type.
In its guidelines for “Best practices for charter amendments — ballot questions”, the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, of which North Kingstown is a member, states, “... the question should strive to communicate clearly and succinctly what the amendment is about in every relevant detail.”
In this case, the Town could and should do a better job in crafting language for its Home Rule Charter before putting the question before voters.
Currently, the Town Council must get the approval of voters before property transactions. This has worked well for decades and can continue to do so for the time being. Reject Question 7.
Dave Wrenn
North Kingstown
