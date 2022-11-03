I am a lifelong Democrat but on November 8, I won’t vote a straight Democratic ticket. I will vote for two Republicans, two Independents and one Democrat for the North Kingstown Town Council. None of the candidates that I will vote for are currently on the Town Council. We need people who will bring new points of view and experience.
My concerns are these:
Responsible development. Stop giving builders broad variances that are contrary to local regulations.
Increase protection for our wetlands and strengthen our drinking water supply regulations.
Lower taxes.
Let’s find ways to work together in the interest of all the people of North Kingstown — not for out-of-town special interests. Vote ALL NEW people to the Town Council. Don’t vote for the same people. It will only get the same results.
Donna Hutchinson
North Kingstown
