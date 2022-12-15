This past election the voters of North Kingstown elected five candidates from the same party to the town council. That is the first time that has happened since 1984. According to the state library it has happened at least 15 times previously dating back to 1942. Therefore, having the public elect five members from the same party is not uncommon in our community. All 15 times, the 5-0 majority was Republican. However, this time is historic because this is the first time our community has elected five citizens from the Democratic Party.
I can say with confidence that each and every one of the members of this council is grateful to the voters for electing us. Thank you NK.
Along with the school committee, our council was sworn into office at our newly renovated historic town hall last Monday night. A place were our town ancestors participated in democracy dating back to 1889 and last utilized the upstairs chamber as a public meeting space in 1970. It truly was an honor to finally be back here in this building in this public meeting space to carry on this tradition.
It is fair to say that the last two years have been challenging for our community, but I believe we are turning a corner. As a consequence, 2023-24 will be busy. This council will work with our able town manager and dedicated staff to perform our core government responsibilities well. We will reliably provide traditional services to our citizens. We will work collaboratively with the school committee and administration to develop a responsible budget and address capital improvement needs, make sure our buildings are properly maintained, and ensure we continue to have quality schools.
It is my hope that this council also moves forward with constructing a recreational center, renovates Yorktown Park and our existing municipal office building, develops a more user-friendly website, addresses deficiencies in our public safety complex, improves our communication and interaction with our advisory committees, takes another stab at dealing with the challenges of Post Road, researches open space acquisition opportunities to try to maintain our rural character, and addresses housing shortage and climate change challenges.
I am also confident that we will continue to work collaboratively with Quonset to continue growing our local commercial tax base. As well as work with the Department of Transportation to move forward with the Post Road/West Main sidewalk project, address the Route 4 stop light challenges, move forward with the Wickford roundabout, and develop a bike lane from the Wickford Junction parking garage.
There are two projects important to our community, the apartment complex near the train station and the Wickford Elementary School condominium project, that the last council took action on. It is my hope that this council monitors these projects to make sure that they continue to move forward.
By no means is this an exhaustive list but it is a start. Regardless, we will be busy.
Now, there is lot of uncertainty in our world. There is a war in Ukraine, a question of whether we are in a recession, concerns about inflation, and COVID is still around. This uncertainty was very evident when I went door to door this campaign.
After working with Kim Page and Katie Anderson these past two years and getting to know Matt McCoy and Larry Mandel these past seven months I know that the NK community has sincere, dedicated, and capable council members that will work diligently on behalf of our community. Accordingly, in an otherwise uncertain world, this council will be a dependable branch of government that the people of NK can rely on. I am confident that we will educate ourselves and focus on the issues in a businesslike manner, solicit public input, deliberate in an open and transparent manner, and make decisions that are in the best interests of our community without fear or favor.
After Monday’s swearing-in a local reporter asked me if having an all-Democratic council would limit different points of view on the council. I responded to this reporter that the composition of the council was determined by the voters. Who am I to question their judgment? I further told him that this council does not care who anyone is affiliated with or what their background is, if any citizen has a good idea that moves our community forward, I am confident that this council will be all in. In fact, we have an obligation to do so. We look forward to serving you NK. Go Skippers!
Gregory A. Mancini
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.