I was saddened to hear of Bally’s and Sinclair Broadcasting’s expansion into i-gaming and sports betting. The question that should be asked is, “How will that affect our vulnerable population that spends all their money on gambling addiction?” Gambling makes losers, thousands and thousands of losers, while making gambling companies richer. God calls us to be our brother’s keeper. Not to condemn them when they fall, but to encourage them to make wise choices, with God’s help. Rhode Islanders should feel ashamed of our embrace of gambling to pay our government and school bills. Don’t forget, a large amount of the profits goes to the gambling company’s owners. If you have money to spare, give it to a charity that actually helps people and improves society. That will give you more of a lasting thrill than gambling ever could. Let the gambling companies go bankrupt from lack of suckers.
Carol Mitola
North Kingstown
