For those of us who have lived in Narragansett for a long time, what makes our town distinctive is that it is made up of various neighborhoods with their own unique characteristics. While we all have seen changes to our town over the years, Narragansett’s essential qualities have remained the same. We love our summers, we are proud of our small and successful school system and we are blessed with the fishing village of Galilee.
Since the pandemic lockdown, many townspeople have felt that those qualities have been threatened as fewer year-round families seem to be making Narragansett their home. I am running for town council to make sure we do not lose our uniqueness as Narragansett moves into the future.
I am a graduate of Monsignor Clarke School and Narragansett High School, where I was taught by wonderful teachers and a spirit of volunteerism characterized both places. Perhaps it is a bit old-fashioned to yearn for a restoration of that volunteerism and sense of community to stage a comeback, but I think I am not the only one who is yearning for that comeback to occur. During my past years on the council during most of the last decade, I was successful in keeping taxes low, respecting our public safety workers and being accessible to my constituents.
Unfortunately, the last couple of years have witnessed many outside special interests creep into our town. I will stand up to those special interests if I am fortunate enough to be elected to the council this November. I ask for your support in this election and, if successful, promise to put Narragansett families first.
Matthew M. Mannix
Narragansett
The author is a candidate for Narragansett Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.