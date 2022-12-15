As a newly elected committeewoman to the school committee of Narragansett I feel the desire to comment on the negativity narratives going around concerning our beautiful town.
So many outside factors affect what we bring to conversations in everyday life. It is very hard to truly understand all of our own reactions in the fast paced competitive world we live in, let alone understand the reactions of others. As a mother and teacher I know this well about myself because in both of those roles I have the responsibility to take a step back and say, is this how I want my children/students to learn how to communicate with others?
It is hard not to react when we are passionate about something or have a differing opinion. We are human and we are built that way. I will be the first to admit, I react a percentage of the time during tough conversations but for a large majority of the time, it is ingrained to do what is best for not only the children watching and learning but also for the person or people on the other side of the conversation.
It is when I take a step back and try to really hear what the others are saying that I see a bigger picture and consider that maybe there is a way to meet somewhere in the middle. Maybe there are similarities to both sides of the argument?
In the past couple of years I have felt the want and need to serve the community of Narragansett. I do care for it greatly. This is the place I now call home and this is the place my husband and I choose to raise our children. We are invested in the local community and culture not only for ourselves but for our neighbors.
I believe that every person who we elected to serve our town has a love for it and they should be allowed to bring up issues and discuss them without such a negative narrative about who others think they are as people. They are trying to get a job done for the town they love. Will there be learning along the way? I hope so. Will the process always be perfect? Most likely not, they are human like all of us.
Living in a time in society where negativity and bringing about others mistakes is sensationalized, lets take a step back and treat each other with respect and work towards the common goal, the betterment of this beautiful seaside town of Narragansett. If we do this, maybe we can finally get much accomplished for the positive in this town. How wonderful it is to share the commonality and passion about the place we reside!
Jennifer Armstrong
Narragansett
