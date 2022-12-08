One of the key values of the Democratic Party is deep respect for the process of government by the people. This value has been amplified in recent years by threats up to and including a violent attempt to overthrow the results of a democratic national election. When I, as chair of the Narragansett Democratic Town Committee, vote to endorse a candidate, I do so with the expectation and assurances that this candidate will uphold the basic values of our party and the fundamental principle that government is a process of collective decision-making for the betterment of our community, state and nation.
Unfortunately, this did not happen in our recent election. Despite assurances made to the Narragansett Democratic Town Committee that democratic values would be upheld, one candidate that we endorsed immediately violated those principles. Ewa Dzwierzynski was sworn into office last week as an endorsed Democrat, but immediately demonstrated that she had bargained with Republican Jill Lawler to supersede the top vote getter as council President in exchange for appointing Ms. Lawler as President Pro Tem.
Ms. Lawler is not only a Republican. In her previous term on the council, she actively worked to negate and silence the will of the people of Narragansett. She actively worked to derail the library project despite overwhelming voter support. She joined the chorus of referring to Narragansett residents justifiably outraged by this as an “angry mob.” She tried to legislate decorum rules that clearly violated the First Amendment; failing that, she endorsed moving public comment to the very end of council discussions to thwart public input on important issues facing our town. She violated the Open Meetings Act and Equal Employment Opportunity laws on multiple occasions.
Public service is not an invitation to exert your own will and do favors for friends. It’s an obligation to listen to, and uphold, the will of the people. In appointing Ms. Lawler as President Pro Tem, Ewa Dzwierzynski bypassed two fellow Democrats who obtained higher numbers of votes. In advancing Republican Lawler, she showed that she does not share at least one key value of the Democratic Party.
Many Democrats who voted for Ms. Dzwierzynski based upon our endorsement have contacted me to express dismay with her actions. I share their profound disappointment. On November 28, 25 voting members of the DTC received a motion to censure Ms. Dzwierzynski and 23 members voted to do so, with one member abstaining and only herself voting against this action.
I want the people of Narragansett to know that her actions do not reflect the values of the Narragansett DTC or myself. The DTC censured her to convey the strongest possible lack of confidence in her decision-making with respect to the Democratic principles that we most steadfastly hold and work to enact as Democrats in Narragansett. Her position as Council President is an ill-gotten gain that violates the will of the people, and of our party, and I hereby express my strongest possible dismay at her actions.
Winters B. Hames III
Narragansett
