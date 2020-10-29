URI has estimated that 8,000 to 9,000 students live in Narragansett during the academic year (Sept to May). Balance that number against the 13,000 residents for whom Narragansett is their full-time home.
A conservative estimate of the amount these students pay to rental owners is $50.4M each academic year: 8,000 students × $700 per bedroom per month, x 9 months. Rentals owners, the majority of whom neither live in Narragansett nor in RI, come into our small town, operate businesses out of residential properties in residential zones and pay a residential property tax rate.
In addition, the issues these rentals cause have added $1M per year in police enforcement costs – the majority of which is passed onto those residential owners who do not rent out their homes. The suggestion that residents absorb even more enforcement costs instead of limiting occupancy is ludicrous. The three student ordinance would mitigate, if not eliminate, many of the issues the students have caused, namely the deterioration of the quality of life in Narragansett and the inflation of house prices which has contributed to the inability of an average family to ever purchase a house in town.
The $50.4M collected by the rental owners is clearly not going into the economy of Narragansett – the plethora of empty storefronts is proof – and unlike summer rentals the owners pay no tax to the state. Further, that $50.4M payday is the reason why rental owners have repeatedly sued Narragansett in an attempt to push back on any efforts by the residents to limit the number of students who occupy each single family home.
Finally, $50.4M per academic year gives the rental owners power to influence- power which the residents clearly do not enjoy. Think about that when you consider the candidate statements and their intent,or lack thereof , to enforce the three student ordinance, an ordinance which was deemed constitutional by the RI Supreme Court.
Catherine Celeberto
Narragansett
