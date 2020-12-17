In the midst of one of the most challenging elections in recent history, there was at least one shining star who came through for the residents of Rhode Island: Nellie Gorbea! Nellie, our Secretary of State, came to office in 2014 with two missions, improving access to the ballot for all Rhode Islanders and maintaining election integrity. In 2020 a record 520,000 Rhode Island voters turned in a ballot, an increase of 60,000 from four years ago. Nellie’s push for early voting and distribution of mail ballots statewide meant that 70 percent of these votes were cast prior to Election Day, a sign of improved voter access and a safer option during the COVID crisis. Our voting system worked and Nellie Gorbea was at the center of that success.
We still have significant challenges in other areas in Rhode Island, specifically our business and education sectors. By law, all of Rhode Island’s general office holders are term limited and Secretary Gorbea must give up her position at the end of 2022. Based on her service to the state in the past, I hope Nellie will consider another term limited position: governor. We will need her proven, successful leadership to restore our pre-pandemic vitality.
Miki Dickinson
South Kingstown
