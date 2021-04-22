Education is one of the primary functions of local governments. South Kingstown must continue its strong commitment to education. This commitment is a key element on how the community is perceived.
Local governments need to be transparent and allow citizen input. Our town has not been transparent or responsive for this project. The process has been rushed and the RIDE 50% reimbursement possibility has been used as a tool to generate a false sense of urgency.
RIDE does not reimburse the cost. They reimburse the annual debt service payments. The RIDE reimbursement will come over 20 years. This is why we are being asked to borrow $85 million, not $42.5 million.
Not all costs are reimbursable and not all cost are available for the extra 15%. The School Department needs to publicly state how much of the project will be subject to reimbursement and how much of that will be subject to the 50%.
The new high school should be a community asset. Its design and location should benefit the community and be a symbol of our commitment to education. We have one shot at this. We should not be pressured or rushed.
Grouping work on other schools into one vote does a disservice to those schools. We should be allowed to vote on the work of each school separately.
This proposal has not been properly vetted and I will not vote for this bond.
Jim Lathrop
Wakefield
