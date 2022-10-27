To all Narragansett residents, my name is Alexander Menzies I am running for re-election in hopes of earning your vote to serve a second term on the Narragansett School Committee.
As a former student of all three Narragansett public schools, I have always believed that a former student’s perspective was missing at the school committee level. It is my hope that the school committee will elect a new policy that will allow a current student representative from the high school to participate in monthly meetings. This student would act as a liaison for their school peers. This would bring the student’s voice to the table. Over my first term, I have served as a chair of the Health & Wellness committee, and served on the Diversity Team, District Technology, Special Education Advisory, and Knights of the Rockingham Arch committees. It has been a great honor working with this school committee while navigating some very difficult terrain. COVID presented several difficult obstacles and concerns, but Narragansett has proved that we are resilient. We continue to abide by the recommended guidelines of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Mental health awareness continues to be a top priority. The amount of stress that has been placed on our students and teachers is nothing like it has ever been before. The Health & Wellness committee will look to address these concerns this year and learn how we can alleviate these issues. I have also received the distinct recognition from the Rhode Island Board of Education and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for successfully completing the Rhode Island Association of School Committee’s Leadership Academy. I hope to continue to be a leader and advocate for student involvement. I want to make sure that we are continuing to support all students so that they are prepared for whatever path they may choose after high school. It is my hope that every student that graduates from Narragansett will hold the memories that they have made in their hearts the way I continue to do my own. I respectfully ask for your support and vote on November 8. Thank you all for your support!
Alexander Menzies
Saunderstown
