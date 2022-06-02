There is much angst among the feminist community over the possible reversal of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. In effect, it sends the question of legalized and subsidized abortion back to the individual states.
In 2019, the General Assembly codified Roe and abortion up until the moment of birth is now permitted in Rhode Island. At the time I posed three questions to a state representative who voted in favor of the abortion bill.
First, to those who say abortion should be allowed to protect a mother’s health, I ask, “Do you know any mother who would not lay down her life for one of her children”? Not too long ago I heard a pediatric surgeon say there is no medical condition today that requires taking the life of an in utero infant to save the life of its mother.
Next, with regard to the “rape or incest” argument, do those words appear anywhere in the Roe v. Wade decision? (They do in Doe v. Bolton but not in Roe.) The penalty for rape or incest for the perpetrator is not the death sentence. Should it be for the child in the rare instance when a pregnancy occurs?
Finally, in response to the “abortion is a right” discussion I ask where does such a right appear? Justice Harry Blackmun, writing his first-ever opinion for the majority, could only find it “in the penumbra of the Constitution”. Most people, I will bet, do not even know what a penumbra is. The late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg once called Roe a “BS decision”.
Roe does not grant plenary right to abortion. It says the state has a “compelling interest” in protecting life when it can be sustained outside the womb. Speaking at a law symposium while she was still a sitting associate justice, Sandra Day O’Connor said Roe is on a collision course with itself as medical science keeps pushing the point of independent fetal viability farther and farther back in the gestation cycle.
Pro-abortionists argue that Roe is “the law of the land” and the legal concept of stare decisis (legal precedent) should apply. The 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson that permitted southern Democrats to enact Jim Crow separate but equal laws was overturned by Brown v. Board of Education after 58 years. Roe has stood for 49 years.
There are those who say that Planned Parenthood also offers “health services” to women such was mammography. The fact is that their largest service offering by far is abortion.
Democrats in Congress are now frantically trying to pass a bill that would create a federal law permitting abortion before the Republicans take control of the House next January. It has little chance of getting through a Senate filibuster this year.
One more thought: Should a driver be charged with the death of an “unborn child” if its mother was driving to Planned Parenthood for an abortion when the accident occurred?
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
