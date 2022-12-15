Last weeks’ letter by George Nonis (“Dzwierzynski chooses politics over duty”, The Independent, Dec. 8, 2022) accused newly elected Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski of being a pawn for the Narragansett Pier Residents Association (NPRA.) His basic criticism was that Ewa has been supportive of resident interests, most notably that she voted for the three-student ordinance. Mr. Nonis points out that Ewa expressed support for the four unrelated ordnance during her initial campaign, but went on to vote for the three-student ordinance. This is the only correct statement in Mr. Nonis’ letter.
The facts are that to Ewa’s great credit, once elected she studied the issue, looked at the data, listened to the residents, and came to realize the level of damage overstuffed rental houses turned into dormitories has inflicted on families and neighborhoods for decades.
There are other things Mr. Nonis did not tell you in his letter. He did not tell you he is the President of the Narragansett 2100 landlord group. He did not tell you that this year Narragansett 2100 heavily funded a special interest PAC called “One Narragansett” that placed signs all over town promoting a slate of candidates whom they believed would be policy pawns for landlords. He did not tell you Narragansett 2100 coerced a couple of hundred student tenants to change their residency to Narragansett and register to vote for their slate of candidates, without telling them to check with their parents to see whether such a residency change would threaten their student aid, tax status or driver licenses.
Fortunately Narragansett voters saw through this charade. Four of the candidates the landlords opposed were elected; four of the five candidates they supported were defeated. And as one of those four elected candidates, Ewa won strongly in ALL voting districts throughout town, including the Pier.
To further correct the record, the NPRA has never called for replacement of either the Municipal Court Judge or the Town Solicitor. Putting town appointments out for bid before deciding on renewal does not reflect negatively on current appointees. Each new council will make its own determination on how to approach staying with existing resources or engaging new ones.
As a grassroots neighborhood group, established to maintain resident quality of life and the special character of our town, NPRA is flattered to hear that Mr. Nonis thinks we run the town. Of course, nothing is further from the truth. At the end of the day, the voters who reside in Narragansett “run the town.” In this election they have spoken clearly for policy makers that support their interests, and that might be what is most irritating to Mr Nonis.
Harold Schofield,
Narragansett
