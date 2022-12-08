Let there be no doubt that Hardy New Englanders are still thriving here in the South County!
Thanks to all who came out in the gale-force winds and driving rain to attend our second Holiday Street Faire on Clarke Road. It was sensational because of you.
The talented group of vendors we assembled, delivered. Our selection of food trucks and musical performers (Hand Bell Choir, Narrow River Band, L’Esperance Mandolin Ensemble, Victorian Carolers) and Santa created lasting memories for all.
On behalf of our Board, our deepest gratitude goes to sponsors, Phil’s Propane who provided our heating systems, Belmont Market, Sweeney’s Wine and Spirits, Best Buy, South County Tourism Council, Narragansett Rubbish Removal, Ryan Designs, Aunt Carries and Seafreeze, Ltd.
Our stellar Narragansett Chamber staff (Donna, Sherril, Deb & Lauren) extends an extra special thanks to our tremendous team of chamber volunteers, Tom T’s Basketball Team, Middlebridge School and Michele Kershaw at Narragansett Parks & Recreation for all they do. We simply could not hold this event without their help.
Lastly, to Andrea and her team from The Bait Company in Galilee and their friends at Brooks Industrial Marine in Wakefield, (who sourced & drove special White Lobster Traps down from Maine), your gorgeous Christmas tree creation is a sight to behold. You make Narragansett shine.
Happy holidays and good health to all.
Peg Fradette
Narragansett
