Bryant Da Cruz is the first person I met when I moved to South Kingstown five years ago. A friend had recommended him as a Realtor, and we got to know each other as we searched for a home in the middle of the “blizzard of 2015.” At several houses, the car got stuck in unplowed driveways, and Bryant had to get out to push. Needless to say, he earned his commission.
Bryant was always outgoing and friendly, but when it came time to negotiate, he was a tiger. He fought for us like we were his own family, and after the sale, we stayed in touch and became good friends. For the past four years, the town has gotten to know that tough, kind man as their town councilor. We have all seen both his soft side and how he fights for what is right for the taxpayers of South Kingstown.
As a fiscally conservative Democrat, Bryant has had to withstand character assassination attempts from within his own party, including from inside the Democratic Town Committee which endorsed him. Bryant handled these baseless attacks with grace and dignity. Unlike some members, Bryant never litigated personal disagreements in public and always treated people with respect.
I believe the town of South Kingstown is better off for the four years Bryant served on the council, and I know that he will continue to be an ambassador to our town, one snowy driveway at a time.
Thank you Bryant.
Jason Ralph
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.