My oldest son left for the Air Force Academy in Colorado right after high school. He is now a general officer having served all over the country and the world. He has not lived in Rhode Island since 1989.
Secretary of State Nelle Gorbea has said over 700,000 mail ballot applications were mailed – which on its face is ridiculous because it implies that about 70 percent of Rhode Island residents are registered voters. She assured us that “Rhode Islanders have voting options that are safe and secure.” She has repeated this in local interviews and on Sean Hannity’s program on Fox News.
On the day after Secretary Gorbea defended on a local radio talk show her decision to send mail applications to every registered voter in the state, I received an application for my son. My son received two letters from the board of canvassers for the September primary. I marked both envelopes “Return to sender. No longer at this address” and returned them to the letter carrier.
An application for a mail ballot from Secretary Gorbea’s office addressed to my son was received on Sept. 16. So much for the accuracy of the voter roles and fairness of the general election on Nov. 3.
I suspect that nursing homes and assisted living facilities around the state will receive mail ballot applications for former residents now deceased. Without a requirement for witnesses or a notary it is entirely possible that staff members can fill out an application and vote more that once. Likewise apartment buildings where a registered voter once lived.
Finally, am I the only one who sees the irony in people lining up to vote at town halls so they don’t have to stand in line at their polling place on Nov. 3?
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
